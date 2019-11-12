New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) Trading Up 23.5%

New York Health Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBAL)’s share price was up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 63,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 121,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

New York Health Care, Inc operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.