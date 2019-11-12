Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEOG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,387. Neogen has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,970 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $1,614,029.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,087.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,542. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,860,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,899 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

