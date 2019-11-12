Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) Positive Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $1,069,543.44. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $227,800.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,366.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,957. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.