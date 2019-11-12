NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in NCR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in NCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NCR by 4,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,449,000 after buying an additional 694,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NCR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.