National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in National Instruments by 50.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 261.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in National Instruments by 8.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,531.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $377,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

