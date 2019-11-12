National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,745. The company has a quick ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $79.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

