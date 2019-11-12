National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several research firms have commented on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

