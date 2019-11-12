National Bank Financial Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.50.

Saputo stock opened at C$40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.97. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$37.38 and a 52 week high of C$46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

