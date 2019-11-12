National Bank Financial Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.50.

Saputo stock opened at C$40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.97. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$37.38 and a 52 week high of C$46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

