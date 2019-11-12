National Bank Financial Comments on Black Diamond Group Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.70 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.81.

BDI stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The company has a market cap of $94.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.