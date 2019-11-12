National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CWX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. The company has a market cap of $375.24 million and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$4.19 and a 1 year high of C$5.42.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$169,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$775,419.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.01%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.