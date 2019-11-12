Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NTRA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 15,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.45. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 312.89% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $312,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,958. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,567,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,742 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

