Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,709,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,614,374. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

RCL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. 1,168,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.