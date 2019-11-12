Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $9.58 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of PG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The company has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

