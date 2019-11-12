MVL (MVL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,697.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $106,697.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, IDCM and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.88 or 0.07407321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015722 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest, IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

