Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $11,600.00

Mountview Estates plc (LON:MTVW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £116 ($151.57) and last traded at £112 ($146.35), with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £111 ($145.04).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,959.88. The company has a market cap of $436.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 54.83.

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Core Portfolio and Residential Investments. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant.

