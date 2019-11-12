Morgan Stanley Trims South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Target Price to $31.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 311,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.