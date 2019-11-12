Morgan Stanley Sells 5,883 Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HNP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

