Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.06 ($89.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €65.48 ($76.14) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €64.86 and a 200-day moving average of €66.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.