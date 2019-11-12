Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 83.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAL. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,120. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.