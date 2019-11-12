Morgan Stanley Has $440,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,768. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

