Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,594 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Airgain were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 705.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 495,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,526. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.98. Airgain Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

