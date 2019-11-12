Miramont Resources (CNSX:MONT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT) were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,424% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Miramont Resources (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

