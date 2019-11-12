Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million and a P/E ratio of -74.55.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

