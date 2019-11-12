Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. 1,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,150. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $990.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.