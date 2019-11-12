Methanex (MEOH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

10/3/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2019 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $65.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 167,418 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1,446.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Methanex by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

