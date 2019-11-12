Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.47 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003970 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Huobi, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Metal has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00234703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01500907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140076 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,983,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

