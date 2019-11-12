MetaHash Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $993,706.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,653,365,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,970,130 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

