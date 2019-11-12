Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.30. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

