Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

MED traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $79.84. 771,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,166. The firm has a market cap of $953.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. Medifast’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 853.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

