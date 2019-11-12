Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 209 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 331,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,007. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $19,362,310. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

