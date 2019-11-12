Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 118 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 207,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $134.28.

