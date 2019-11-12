Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $975,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

HD traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $233.13. The stock had a trading volume of 205,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,640. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.49 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

