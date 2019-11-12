Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

