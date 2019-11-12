Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.35. 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,720. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $106.59 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.90.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

