MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan."

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

