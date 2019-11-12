Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $210,733.00 and $54.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00799302 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00258159 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005818 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

