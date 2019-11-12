Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,754. The firm has a market cap of $704.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.