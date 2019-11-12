Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 87.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 500,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,584 shares of company stock valued at $191,301 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,494,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

