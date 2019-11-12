MassGrid (MGD) Price Down 30.9% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. During the last week, MassGrid has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. MassGrid has a total market cap of $845,669.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,784.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02121482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03277505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00697066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00709995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00055734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00416520 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011469 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,749,267 coins and its circulating supply is 75,288,164 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.