Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,490,746 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $531,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fortive by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 1,054,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.