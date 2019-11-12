Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $622.81 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $622,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Yum China by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,968,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,983 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,722,000 after acquiring an additional 458,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 490,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,840,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

