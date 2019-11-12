Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lear were worth $353,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lear by 64.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.44. The stock had a trading volume of 188,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

