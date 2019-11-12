Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $187.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,917. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

