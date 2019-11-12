Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 25,353 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

