Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $88,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 137,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 170.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $1,818,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,202.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total value of $2,297,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,212 shares of company stock worth $11,655,079 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.80. The stock had a trading volume of 93,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,974. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $344.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

