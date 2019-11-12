Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,946,000 after acquiring an additional 466,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $814,975 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. 8,603,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

