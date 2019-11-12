Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,573 shares of company stock worth $1,698,001. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.54. 5,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

