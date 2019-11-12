Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.19. The company had a trading volume of 991,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.28. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.89.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total value of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

