Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. 65,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,699. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

