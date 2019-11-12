MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after buying an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,504,000 after buying an additional 339,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,479,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $359.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.04 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

